Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev, French Open 2024 Men's Singles Final Live Streaming: Carlos Alcaraz will look to become the youngest man to win Grand Slam titles on all three surfaces when he faces Alexander Zverev in the French Open 2024 men's singles final on Sunday. Alcaraz, who overcame world no. one Jannik Sinner in the semi-final, defeated Novak Djokovic to win Wimbledon last year and also lifted the US Open trophy as a teenager in 2022. Zverev, on the other hand, is chasing his maiden Grand Slam title. The 27-year-old German will be playing his first major final since an agonising defeat by Dominic Thiem at the 2020 US Open.

However, Zverev holds a 5-4 winning record over the Spaniard heading into Sunday's intriguing final. While Zverev defeated Alcaraz in the quarterfinals of the same event back in 2022, the Spaniard won their last Grand Slam meeting last year during the US Open (quarterfinal).

When will the French Open 2024 Men's Singles Final be played?

The French Open 2024 Men's Singles Final will be played on Sunday, June 9.

Where will the French Open 2024 Men's Singles Final be played?

The French Open 2024 Men's Singles Final will be played at the Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris.

What time will the French Open 2024 Men's Singles Final start?

The French Open 2024 Men's Singles Final will start at 6:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the French Open 2024 Men's Singles Final?

The French Open 2024 Men's Singles Final will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the French Open 2024 Men's Singles Final?

The French Open 2024 Men's Singles Final will be streamed live on SonyLiv's app and website.

