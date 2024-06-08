French Open 2024, Women's Singles Final Live: Iga Swiatek will play first-time Grand Slam finalist Jasmine Paolini as she goes in search of a third successive French Open title, with 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva's remarkable run ending in tears on Thursday. World number one Swiatek defeated US Open champion Coco Gauff 6-2, 6-4 to extend her winning streak in Paris to 20 matches and continue the Pole's dominance of her American rival. Paolini will be the unexpected challenger to Swiatek's crown on Saturday after the 28-year-old Italian swept past Andreeva 6-3, 6-1. The 12th seed had never gone beyond the second round of a major before the start of this year, winning a total of four matches in 16 Grand Slams before advancing to the fourth round of the Australian Open in January.

Here are the Live Updates of French Open 2024 Women's Singles Final -

Welcome folks! Iga Swiatek will be playing against Jasmine Paolini in the final of women's singles at French Open 2024. Stay connected for all the live scores and upates.