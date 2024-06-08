Iga Swiatek vs Jasmine Paolini, French Open 2024 Women's Singles Final LIVE Streaming: Italy's 28-year-old Jasmine Paolini had never even reached the semis of a Grand Slam before. But having beaten Bianca Andreescu, Elena Rybakina and the starlet Mirra Andreeva, the 12th seed Italian now stands one game away from a historic win. Her opponent though, is the ultimate Final Boss of the French Open. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek will be playing for a fourth title at Roland Garros; her third in succession. It would take her past Monica Seles and Serena Williams for French Open titles. The Pole has barely broken a sweat this year, losing just one set all tournament. Either way, we're witnessing history.

When will the French Open 2024 Women's Singles Final be played?

The French Open 2024 Women's Singles Final will be played on Saturday, June 8 (IST).

Where will the French Open 2024 Women's Singles Final be played?

The French Open 2024 Women's Singles Final will be played at the historic Roland Garros.

What time will the French Open 2024 Women's Singles Final start?

The French Open 2024 Women's Singles Final will start at 6:30 PM IST.

Advertisement

Which TV channels will telecast the French Open 2024 Women's Singles Final?

The French Open 2024 Women's Singles Final will be telecast in India on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the French Open 2024 Women's Singles Final?

The French Open 2024 Women's Singles Final will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app.

Advertisement

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)