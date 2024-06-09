Story ProgressBack to home
Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev Live, French Open 2024 Final: Zverev Eyes Maiden Title As Alcaraz Bids For 3rd Grand Slam
Live French Open 2024 Final, Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev: Alexander Zverev will bid for a maiden Grand Slam as he takes on world no. three Carlos Alcaraz in the French Open 2024 men's singles final.
Live French Open 2024 Final, Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev: Alexander Zverev will bid for a maiden Grand Slam as he takes on world no. three Carlos Alcaraz in the French Open 2024 men's singles final. The 27-year-old German is into his first major final since an agonising defeat by Dominic Thiem at the 2020 US Open, when he led by two sets and a break before falling apart. Alcaraz, on the other hand, will look to become the youngest man to win Grand Slam titles on all three surfaces. The Spaniard has never lost a Grand Slam final in his career, having defeated Novak Djokovic to win Wimbledon last year and also lifting the US Open trophy in 2022.
- 18:22 (IST)French Open Live: What next for Zverev?Zverev was once regarded as the biggest threat to the dominance of Nadal, Djokovic and Federer. Now 27, the German is yet to win a Grand Slam. He had made the semi-final last year but his season ended on Court Philippe-Chatrier via a brutal ankle injury. He was forced to pull out of the game against Rafael Nadal mid-match.
- 18:16 (IST)French Open Live: Here's what Alcaraz said on the final!Alcaraz is bidding for his first major on clay. The 21-year-old lost eventual champions Novak Djokovic in the semi-final last year. In 2022, it was Zverev who ended the then teenagers Roland Garros dream.Here's what he said on facing Zverev once again: "I always wanted to be one of the best players in the world. If I want to be one of the best players in the world, I have to be a good player in every surface, like Roger did, Novak, Rafa, Murray. The best players in the world had success in every surface. So I consider myself a player who adapts very well his style in every surface."
- 18:09 (IST)French Open Live: Can Zverev finally win a Grand Slam?Alexander Zverev bids to become the 59th men in Open era to win a Grand Slam. He will be playing his first major final since an agonising defeat by Dominic Thiem at the 2020 US Open.
- 18:05 (IST)French Open Final 2024 LIVE: Alcaraz eyes history!Two-time Grand Slam champion Alcaraz is aiming to become the youngest man to win major titles on all three surfaces. The Spaniard defeated Novak Djokovic to win Wimbledon last year and also lifted the US Open trophy as a teenager in 2022.
- 18:04 (IST)French Open Final 2024 LIVE: Hello!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the French Open 2024 men's singles final. It's Carlos Alcaraz up against Alexander Zverev at Court Philippe-Chatrier.
