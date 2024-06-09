French Open Live: Here's what Alcaraz said on the final!





Here's what he said on facing Zverev once again: "I always wanted to be one of the best players in the world. If I want to be one of the best players in the world, I have to be a good player in every surface, like Roger did, Novak, Rafa, Murray. The best players in the world had success in every surface. So I consider myself a player who adapts very well his style in every surface."

Alcaraz is bidding for his first major on clay. The 21-year-old lost eventual champions Novak Djokovic in the semi-final last year. In 2022, it was Zverev who ended the then teenagers Roland Garros dream.