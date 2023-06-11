Novak Djokovic scripted history on Sunday as he became the first man to win 23 Grand Slam titles in Open Era, following his triumph over Norwegian Casper Ruud in the French Open men's singles final. He outclassed the fourth-seed Ruud 7-6 (7-1), 6-3, 7-5 in just over three hours at Court Philippe-Chatrier. Djokovic's triumph took him past Nadal's tally of 22 to set a new record in men's singles tennis. Overall, he is at par with Serena Williams for most majors won in Open Era.

Overall, he is third in the list after Ken Rosewall (37 years, 1 months and 24 days at the time of his 1972 Australian Open haul) and Federer (36 years, 5 months and 7 days at the time of his 2018 Australian Open win).

Paris, France | AFP | Sunday 6/11/2023 - 22:00 UTC+5 | 499 words

by Dave JAMES

Novak Djokovic created history on Sunday when he captured a record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam title with a third French Open triumph, reinforcing his case to be crowned the greatest player of all time.

The 36-year-old Serb brushed off an early wobble to defeat Casper Ruud of Norway 7-6 (7/1), 6-3, 7-5 and snap the tie of 22 Slams he shared with career-long rival Rafael Nadal.

Victory for the third time in Paris, after 2016 and 2021, adds to his 10 Australian Open titles, seven at Wimbledon and three at the US Open.

Djokovic is the first man to win all four majors at least three times and is once again halfway to the first calendar Grand Slam since Rod Laver in 1969.

Only Margaret Court and Serena Williams in women's tennis have managed to rack up 23 Grand Slam titles. Court's all-time mark of 24 will now be in his sights at Wimbledon next month.

There is little sign of Djokovic slowing down. He is now the oldest French Open champion but 11 of his Slam trophies have now been won after he turned 30.

On Monday, he will reclaim the world number ranking and start his 388th week in top spot.

The sense of Sunday's occasion certainly attracted sports A-listers.

Djokovic was playing in his seventh French Open final and boasted a 4-0 career record over Ruud, not having lost a single set.