Yuki Tsunoda will partner world champion Max Verstappen at the Japanese Grand Prix following Red Bull's decision to sack struggling Liam Lawson after just two races, reports claimed Tuesday. The 24-year-old Tsunoda will be promoted from Red Bull's sister team RB for his home race at Suzuka on April 4-6, Dutch newspaper Telegraaf and French broadcaster Canal+ said. Red Bull were unavailable for comment when approached by AFP on Tuesday. New Zealander Lawson, 23, who was drafted in from RB in the winter to replace Sergio Perez, has endured a miserable start to the 2025 season.

He has been knocked out at the first stage of all three qualifying sessions and has yet to score a point while Verstappen in the other Red Bull is second in the title race with 36 points, eight behind early season leader Lando Norris of McLaren.

Tsunoda has shown pace on both race weekends.

He was 12th in Australia and only finished out of the points on Sunday at Shanghai because of RB's flawed two-stop pit strategy.

Tsunoda made his Formula 1 debut with AlphaTauri in 2021, becoming the first Japanese driver on the grid since Kamui Kobayashi in 2014.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner did not exactly give Lawson a vote of confidence after the Chinese Grand Prix on Sunday.

"I think Liam's had a tough couple of races, a tough weekend here. We'll have a good look at it," said Horner who was more upbeat when asked about Tsunoda.

Advertisement

"Yuki is an experienced driver now doing a great job."