Championship leader Oscar Piastri topped the times ahead of McLaren team-mate and nearest rival Lando Norris in Friday's opening practice at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, with the two drivers separated by only 0.032 seconds. Piastri clocked a best time of 1min 16.545sec to go fastest with Williams' Carlos Sainz taking third place ahead of Mercedes' George Russell and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton of Ferrari. After an intense session, curtailed by a late crash involving Brazilian rookie Gabriel Bortoleto of Sauber, who was unhurt, the top five were separated by only 0.096sec.

Pierre Gasly was sixth for Alpine, ahead of four-time champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull, Williams' Alex Albon and the Saubers of Bortoleto and Nico Hulkenberg.

Bortoleto slewed into the barriers at Rivazza to bring red flags at the end of the session but climbed from the car without injury.

With most teams introducing upgrades for their cars, there was an air of uncertainty in the opening period as drivers adjusted to their revised machines as the circuit began delivering improved times.

Ferrari appeared to be struggling to match their competitors and by the end it was clear that, of the leading drivers, Charles Leclerc, who missed Thursday's media day due to illness, was the least comfortable.

