Mick Schumacher will not be taking part in Sunday's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after a horror crash in qualifying at Jeddah's high-speed street circuit on Saturday night. The great Michael Schumacher's son crashed his Haas car at 240kmh during the Saudi Arabian GP qualifying. With Mick Schumacher ruled out of Sunday's race, Haas have said that they will run just one car with the team's hopes resting on Danish driver Kevin Magnussen. "Schumacher was taken to the trackside medical centre following a significant accident at Turn 12," said Haas in a statement.

"After his assessment revealed no injuries, he was transferred to King Fahad Armed Forces Hospital in Jeddah for precautionary checks.

"The team has subsequently taken the decision to contest the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix with the sole entry of Kevin Magnussen."

Watch Mick Schumacher's huge crash during Saudi Arabian GP qualifying here:

Mick Schumacher will miss the Saudi Arabian GP after a huge accident in qualifying.



That Mick is physically well after the crash is another reminder of the strength and safety of modern F1 cars for which we are incredibly thankful#SaudiArabianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/qhLcw0elb7 — Formula 1 (@F1) March 26, 2022

Schumacher in his second season in F1 bounced off the Jeddah street circuit barrier at around 240kph after losing control of his Haas car when clipping a kerb.

Medics were on the scene quickly, lifting him out of the wreckage of his stricken car into an ambulance.

The German driver later insisted that "I'm OK".

Promoted

"Hi everyone, I just wanted to say that I'm ok. Thank you for the kind messages. The car felt great @HaasF1Team, we'll come back stronger," tweeted the 23-year-old German driver who was airlifted to hospital after the crash.

Hi everyone, I just wanted to say that I'm ok

Thank you for the kind messages.

The car felt great @haasf1team, we'll come back stronger pic.twitter.com/Mwpy0767kN — Mick Schumacher (@SchumacherMick) March 26, 2022

Meanwhile, Red Bull's Sergio Perez claimed his first-ever F1 pole position in his 215th attempt. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc joins Perez on the front row with Verstappen on the second row after qualifying in fourth behind the other Ferrari of Carlos Sainz.

(With AFP inputs)