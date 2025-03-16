F1 Australian GP 2025 LIVE Updates: Race Start Aborted As Rookie Crashes, To Restart At...
Australian GP 2025 LIVE Updates, F1 Race LIVE: Lewis Hamilton begins a new chapter for Ferrari, as the 2025 F1 season gets underway.
Australian GP 2025 LIVE Updates, F1 Race LIVE: The 2025 Formula 1 season is back, and we're back at Melbourne, Australia for the season opener once again. A highly-anticipated season is on the cards, headlined by Lewis Hamilton's blockbuster move to Ferrari ahead of this season. McLaren are the title favourites, and drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have locked out the front row for the Australian Grand Prix. Reigning drivers' world champion Max Verstappen will start P3, while George Russell is P4. Hamilton starts P8, just behind teammate Charles Leclerc, who will start P7. There has been heavy rainfall just ahead of the Australian GP, and a wet-to-dry race is expected.
F1 Australian Grand Prix LIVE Updates, 2025 Aus GP Formula 1 Live Leaderboard, straight from Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne:
- 09:43 (IST)Australian GP 2025 LIVE Updates, F1 Race LIVE: Heartwarming!Lewis Hamilton's father, Anthony Hamilton, has just gone up to Isack Hadjar to console him and offer a few words of support, as visuals showed. A truly heartwarming moment in what will surely be a terrible time for the young rookie.
- 09:41 (IST)Australian GP 2025 LIVE Updates: STANDING STARTNo safety car start, as per information provided by McLaren boss Zak Brown. 'Class 1 rain' is expected to hit the track, as told to Leclerc by his engineer. But we are set to have a dramatic standing start after the next formation lap, seemingly!
- 09:40 (IST)F1 Australian GP 2025 LIVE Updates: Big update on start procedureIt will be interesting to see how the race gets underway now. We were all set for a standing start, but the crash for Isack Hadjar has delayed us by a few minutes. Drivers are reporting that conditions are very slippery, so we may still start under a safety car.Karun Chandhok, on the offical broadcast, suggests that 2-3 laps under the safety car could happen to clear the water and then a standing start can take place.
- 09:36 (IST)Australian GP 2025 LIVE Updates, F1 Race LIVE: DramaEarly drama in the Australian GP then, as Hadjar crashes. A dreadful start for the 20-year-old on his F1 debut. Heart goes out to the young Frenchman. Meanwhile, a second formation lap is set to happen at 09:45 AM IST (15:15 local time).
- 09:33 (IST)Australian GP 2025 LIVE Updates, F1 Race LIVE: CRASH!The formation lap is underway, but Isack Hadjar has crashed! Terrible start for the rookie driver, and that is a huge shame. Loses control of his Racing Bulls car, trying to heat up the tyres. And the race start has been aborted!
- 09:28 (IST)Australian GP 2025 LIVE Updates, F1 Race LIVE: 5 MINUTES TO GOGear up folks. The F1 season is back underway! Here is the starting grid.P1 - Lando Norris, P2 - Oscar PiastriP3 - Max Verstappen, P4 - George RussellP5 - Yuki Tsunoda, P6 - Alex AlbonP7 - Charles Leclerc, P8 - Lewis HamiltonP9 - Pierre Gasly, P10 - Carlos SainzP11 - Isack Hadjar, P12 - Fernando AlonsoP13 - Lance Stroll, P14 - Jack DoohanP15 - Gabriel Bortoleto, P16 - Kimi AntonelliP17 - Nico Hulkenberg, P18 - Esteban OconPitlane: Liam Lawson, Ollie Bearman
- 09:20 (IST)F1 Aus GP 2025 LIVE Updates, Weather Update: 10 minutes to go!Just 10 minutes to go till the start of the race! Despite the F2 race being cancelled for heavy rain, seems like the Australian GP will get underway on scheduled time. We still have no confirmation, however, whether it will be a standing start or a safety car start!
- 09:17 (IST)F1 Aus GP 2025 LIVE Updates, Weather Update: Rain has stopped!As per live visuals, rain seems to have slowed down or nearly stopped. Sauber driver Gabriel Bortoleto stating that it has lessened, and that could be good news for fans. Zak Brown has stated that a Safety Car start is likely, but could we be in for a standing start? Huge headwind still across the circuit.
- 09:13 (IST)F1 Aus GP 2025 LIVE Updates: Safety car start?McLaren team boss Zak Brown, speaking to the official broadcaster, has stated that he thinks it will be a Safety Car start. That will be a bummer to fans, who could've been hoping for a more exciting standing start. For the uninitiated, cars cannot overtake in Safety Car conditions, meaning cars would be lapping by their starting position as long as the Safety Car is out.
- 09:10 (IST)F1 Aus GP 2025 LIVE Updates: Lewis Hamilton for Ferrari!Lewis Hamilton begins a new chapter for Ferrari today. What a career, but can the fairytale come true? Here he is, on the grid. Renowned trainer Angela Cullen is back alongside Hamilton, as he prepares to get into the best groove.
The big debut. pic.twitter.com/Q3SgH0klWn— deni (@fiagirly) March 16, 2025
- 09:08 (IST)F1 Aus GP 2025 LIVE Updates, Weather Update: Cars on track!Cars are out on track. As per journalist Adam Cooper, it is the windy nature that is most noticeable at this point. Teams are trying to keep their tents intact, while umbrellas are there on top of nearly every race car at the moment.
- 09:04 (IST)Australian GP 2025 LIVE Updates, F1 Race LIVE: Here are the drivers!
Heading to the grid pre-race, the drivers will use this time to get a feel for the conditions #F1 #AusGP pic.twitter.com/dwDz2rAVfx— Formula 1 (@F1) March 16, 2025
- 09:03 (IST)Australian GP 2025 LIVE Updates, F1 Race LIVE: The starting gridHere's a reminder of how the drivers will start:P1 - Lando NorrisP2 - Oscar PiastriP3 - Max VerstappenP4 - George RussellP5 - Yuki TsunodaP6 - Alex AlbonP7 - Charles LeclercP8 - Lewis HamiltonP9 - Pierre GaslyP10 - Carlos Sainz
- 09:01 (IST)Australian GP 2025 LIVE Updates, F1 Race LIVE: 30 minutes to go!We are just half an hour away from the start of the 2025 F1 season! Put your seatbelts on folks, F1 is back! Here's hoping the race can get underway on a standing start despite the rain, and we can have a good race.
- 08:59 (IST)F1 Aus GP 2025 LIVE Updates, Weather Update: Cars to start on inters?Looks like Lando Norris is going to put on a set of inter tyres. He is going out on inters to see which tyre will be optimum to start. Liam Lawson is trying the wet tyre, meanwhile. Remember, Hamilton tried the inter so far, while Leclerc tried the wets."This is the worst of it, but it is very wet," says McLaren team boss Zak Brown.
- 08:56 (IST)Australian GP 2025 LIVE Updates: Verstappen on wetsMax Verstappen is doing his laps to the grid on the wet tyre. The cars all heading back into the pitlane. All cars could switch to the intermediates before the race start, unless the FIA make it mandatory to start on the wet.Meanwhile, Esteban Ocon goes off track! He has had a tough start to his Haas career.
- 08:53 (IST)Australian GP 2025 LIVE Updates: Hamilton starting on inters?Seems like Ferrari have split their strategy! As the cars first get towards the grid, Charles Leclerc is on wets and Lewis Hamilton is on intermediate tyres! Bold, bold call. It will be interesting to see whether these tyres stay by the time the race starts.
- 08:50 (IST)Australian GP 2025 LIVE Updates: Two pitlane starts!Oliver Bearman couldn't take part in qualifying yesterday, and expectedly starts from the pitlane for Haas. The big news? Liam Lawson, Red Bull's new driver, is also going to start from the pitlane. Lawson has never driven a race in Albert Park, and qualified P18 yesterday.
- 08:48 (IST)F1 Aus GP 2025 LIVE Updates, Weather Update: Chaotic race start?Should conditions be good enough for a standing start, we could be in for an exciting opening lap! The chances of a crash or a red flag in such conditions is pretty high, and it is an opportunity for drivers at the back to make massive gains. Hamilton, starting P8, will be hoping to take advantage of the wet conditions.
- 08:46 (IST)Australian GP 2025 LIVE Updates, F1 Race LIVE: Wet to dry race?As per reports, it is still raining at the Australian GP. The main takeaway is that it is also extremely windy at the circuit. With the F2 race cancelled, it remains to be seen whether there is any delay in the race start due to slippery track conditions.
- 08:41 (IST)F1 Aus GP 2025 LIVE Updates: QualifyingMcLaren were the team to beat, as Lando Norris took pole position and Oscar Piastri finished P2. The duo were nearly 4 tenths faster than anyone else, with Max Verstappen lining up P3. The Ferrari duo of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton had a disappointing quali, and will be hoping to make up places in the race. They start P7 and P8 respectively.
- 08:36 (IST)Australian GP 2025 LIVE Updates, F1 Race LIVE: Weather reportAs per reliable reports, rain is set to continue for at least another 15-20 minutes, before there is even a hint of it stopping. While the rain isn't very heavy, it is quite windy in the pitlane. However, as reiterated before, it is expected to stop, and a wet-to-dry race is on the cards.
- 08:34 (IST)F1 Aus GP 2025 LIVE Updates: How is the weather?The big talking point? How is the weather for the 2025 Australian GP? The Formula 2 race, scheduled to take place before the race, was cancelled due to heavy rain. Will the F1 race bear the same effect?As per weather reports, the best weather of the day will be during the Grand Prix, when the rain is expected to ease off.