F1 Australian GP 2025 LIVE Updates: Big update on start procedure





Karun Chandhok, on the offical broadcast, suggests that 2-3 laps under the safety car could happen to clear the water and then a standing start can take place.

It will be interesting to see how the race gets underway now. We were all set for a standing start, but the crash for Isack Hadjar has delayed us by a few minutes. Drivers are reporting that conditions are very slippery, so we may still start under a safety car.