Singapore Grand Prix: Ferrari's Charles LecLerc On Pole
Charles Leclerc took pole position on Saturday for the Singapore Grand Prix, but Formula One world championship leader Max Verstappen was only eighth fastest in damp conditions
Charles Leclerc took pole position on Saturday for the Singapore Grand Prix, but Formula One world championship leader Max Verstappen was only eighth fastest in damp conditions. Leclerc clocked 1min 49.412sec in his Ferrari to top the timesheets 0.022sec ahead of Red Bull's Sergio Perez with the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton third.
