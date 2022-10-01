Charles Leclerc took pole position on Saturday for the Singapore Grand Prix, but Formula One world championship leader Max Verstappen was only eighth fastest in damp conditions. Leclerc clocked 1min 49.412sec in his Ferrari to top the timesheets 0.022sec ahead of Red Bull's Sergio Perez with the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton third.

More to follow...

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)