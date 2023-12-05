The Miami and Chinese Grands Prix will host sprint races in the 2024 Formula One season, organisers announced on Tuesday. There will be six sprints for the second straight year, after the format was added in 2022 to three race weekends. The Azerbaijan and Belgian races will miss out on the Saturday sprint having held one each in 2023. "The addition of Shanghai will be a challenge for the teams and drivers as Formula One heads back to China for the first time since 2019, while a sprint in Miami will add a new dimension to an enthralling weekend," said Mohammed Ben Sulayem, president of motorsports' governing body the FIA. The United States, Austrian, Brazilian and Qatari Grands Prix will again host sprints, which offer eight championship points to the winner.

Max Verstappen will bid for a fourth straight drivers' world title next year after a record-breaking 2023 season in which he won 19 of the 22 races and four sprints.