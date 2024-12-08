Newly-crowned four-time world champion Max Verstappen faces a ban next year if he collects four more penalty points on his super licence following his crash in Sunday's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The 27-year-old Dutchman attempted to pass McLaren's Oscar Piastri on Turn One on the opening lap of the race won by Lando Norris of McLaren, but crashed into his rival's car sending them both spinning. Both recovered to join the race before Verstappen was given a 10-second penalty and two points on his licence, taking him to eight in the last 12 months. If he reaches 12 within a year, he will be given an automatic ban. For Verstappen, who finished sixth on Sunday as McLaren clinched the constructors' title thanks to Norris's success, this means he must avoid penalties in the opening 11 races next season.

"Honestly, I don't want to talk about it," said Verstappen. "I'm just happy that the season is over. For me, the most important thing that I had to do was just apologise to Oscar.

"Because I had nothing to gain, nothing to lose. I went for it. It didn't work out. And especially also for him, that we both spun. It's not nice. He's a friend of mine so I don't want to have any weird feelings or whatever going into the break."

Verstappen has been locked in an acrimonious verbal feud with Mercedes' George Russell since last weekend's Qatar Grand Prix with the pair swapping insults following a clash in qualifying.

"I don't understand anything anymore, but it's fine, whatever. I'm not going to get angry about stuff like that," said Verstappen who is expecting his first child with Kelly Piquet, daughter of three-time champion Nelson Piquet.

"It's not worth my time. And, yeah, just have a break," he said before adding with a smile that "maybe I go to 12 when the baby is born, so it's paternity leave".

