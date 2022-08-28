Story ProgressBack to home
Max Verstappen Extends F1 Championship Lead With Victory At Belgium GP
Max Verstappen started 14th on the grid but scorched through the field to cruise to victory ahead of teammate Sergio Perez with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz in third.
Max Verstappen wins the Belgian Formula One Grand Prix.© AFP
Red Bull's Max Verstappen extended his lead in the Formula One world championship with a crushing victory in the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday. Verstappen started 14th on the grid but scorched through the field to cruise to victory ahead of teammate Sergio Perez with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, who started on pole, in third. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton retired on the opening lap after his Mercedes collided with Fernando Alonso's Alpine.
