In what has turned out to be one of the greatest seasons of Formula 1, Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull's Max Verstappen race for the 2021 championship title on Sunday in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. After 21 of this season's 22 races, the duo is tied on 369.5 points at the top of the drivers' standings. The Belgian-Dutch driver officially holds the lead due to Formula 1's countback rule. Verstappen has won nine races and Hamilton has come out on top on eight occasions. Fans had expected Hamilton to bag pole position ahead of Sunday but it was Verstappen who claimed it with a terrific Q3 performance. So, the Red Bull driver will start at the head of Sunday's grid for the 10th time this season. Meanwhile, Hamilton will be eight metres behind him in second position. This is also the eighth race the pair has started together on the front row this year.

Formula 1: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, F1 World Championship Battle Between Lewis Hamilton And Max Verstappen, Live Updates From Yas Marina Circuit