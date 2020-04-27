Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
Formula One Boss Targets Season Start In Austria

Updated: 27 April 2020 14:43 IST

F1 boss Chase Carey said that the first race is expected to take place in Austria on 3-5 July.

Formula One Boss Targets Season Start In Austria
Chase Carey said he hopes the truncated 2020 F1 season will finally start with the Austria GP. © AFP

Formula One boss Chase Carey said Monday he hopes the truncated 2020 season will finally start with the Austrian Grand Prix on July 5.

"We're targeting a start to racing in Europe through July, August and beginning of September, with the first race taking place in Austria on 3-5 July weekend," Carey announced in a statement.

"September, October and November, would see us race in Eurasia, Asia and the Americas, finishing the season in the Gulf in December with Bahrain before the traditional finale in Abu Dhabi, having completed between 15-18 races."

Highlights
  • Chase Carey hoping truncated F1 2020 season will with the Austrian GP
  • The Austrian Grand Prix is scheduled to be held on July 5
  • The French Grand Prix was cancelled on Monday
