It has been over a 13 years since the last Indian Grand Prix roared through the Buddh International Circuit in 2013. Earlier on Monday the Sports Minister indicated that Formula One would return to India in 2027, with MotoGP arriving even sooner. But the road back to the grid isn't as smooth as the Buddh International circuit. Infact it is far more complex. At the heart of the optimism is a renewed governmental push to reposition motorsport within India's sporting ecosystem. Former FMSCI President Vicky Chandok, who has been a key figure in India's Formula One ambitions, struck a hopeful note.

He said," We have met the minister a few times and for the first time I saw a minister who was very clear that his government wants to bring MotoGP and Formula One back to India. India prides itself on being a technologically advanced nation and F1 is the most technically advanced sport."

This signifies a shift from the lack of institutional backing in the early 2010s. Back then, despite successful race weekends and strong attendance, the sport struggled. There were bureaucratic hurdles, taxation issues, and a lack of sporting recognition. All of these ultimately forced Formula One out of India.

That looks to have changed now. Formula 1 will not be seen as entertainment but as sport.

"The process for giving FMSCI recognition as national sports federation is on. It is a big step towards bringing back MotoGP and Formula 1," Chandok added.

Recognition of the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI) as a national sports body would be a critical structural shift. It would streamline permissions, funding avenues, and international coordination.

However, Formula One operates on a different scale altogether. Despite the minister's optimism around a 2027 return, sources to NDTV indicate that such a timeline may be overly ambitious. The F1 calendar is typically locked in well in advance, with new venues requiring years of logistical planning, financial guarantees, and infrastructure compliance. NDTV has learnt that a more realistic window for India's return could be 2029.

Formula One itself has moved quickly to temper expectations. In a statement, they said: "While India is a valuable market for Formula One's continued growth with an amazing passionate fanbase, we won't be racing there in 2027. Organising and delivering races are complex matters that take time."

For now, MotoGP appears to be the more immediate win, a stepping stone that could rebuild India's credibility as a global motorsport host. Formula One, meanwhile, remains a longer game.

As of now Formula One is aggressively expanding into new markets, particularly in the United States and the Middle East, while also balancing historic European circuits. The war in the middle east could make them look for a new venue sooner.

Despite F1's own timelines, one thing is clear from the Minister's announcement that work will be done, and the clearances for the track, all other formalities will be done in the coming 3-6 months.

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