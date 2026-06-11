Formula One teams and the International Automobile Federation (FIA) have reached an agreement to slightly reduce the electric component in the cars' hybrid engines in 2027 and 2028, the FIA announced on Wednesday. New technical regulations have radically transformed the cars this season, with engines that are almost half electric, requiring significant energy management that does not come naturally to the drivers. These new cars have been almost universally panned in the paddock, with four-time world champion Max Verstappen describing the 2026 cars as "Formula E on steroids" and hinting he might step away from F1 if it did not change.

"The agreement follows discussions held since the opening races of the 2026 season, following concerns identified in relation to energy management under the new power unit framework," a statement read.

"The proposed changes are intended to address issues related to energy management and fuel energy flow characteristics and make qualifying more flat-out while not impacting the positive and exciting racing generated by the new regulations."

The ratio between the combustion and electric components of the engine, currently 53 percent to 47 percent, will rise to 58-42 in 2027 and then to 60-40 in 2028, the FIA revealed.

"(The package) includes targeted adjustments to internal combustion engine output, fuel energy flow and energy recovery system deployment, together with increased flexibility in energy management," the federation added.

Changes to energy management –- which had come under heavy criticism from drivers -– had already been introduced from the Miami Grand Prix in early May to limit the amount of energy recovered during qualifying.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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