The Bahrain Grand Prix, which was cancelled in April due to the Middle East war, will be held in Malaysia in early October, Formula One organisers announced on Sunday. "Formula 1 and the FIA can confirm that Malaysia will host the... Bahrain Grand Prix at the Sepang International Circuit from October 2-4 2026," F1 and motorsport's world governing body said in a statement. The original F1 calendar featured 24 races but those in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia were cancelled because of the war. Upcoming events in neighbouring Qatar and Abu Dhabi also remain in doubt.

Sepang circuit, to the south of Kuala Lumpur, returns to the calendar for the first time since 2017 to host what will be called the "Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia".

"This is fantastic news for our fans. They will continue to enjoy a full and exciting Formula 1 calendar, while also seeing the sport return to a great venue," said Formula One chief executive Stefano Domenicali.

"Malaysia is an incredible country, and Sepang holds a special place in Formula 1 history.

"It will provide a spectacular setting for racing and an unforgettable experience for fans at the circuit and watching around the world."

Uncertainty still hangs over the end of the season, as the last two rounds are supposed to take place in Qatar and Abu Dhabi on November 29 and December 6.

These two races could be cancelled, and several options are on the table to replace them, such as staging two consecutive Grands Prix in Las Vegas at the end of November, or even holding one or two final races in Europe.

In that case, the Imola (Italy) and Portimao (Portugal) circuits are the most likely candidates, several sources within the paddock told AFP.

No final decision on the last two rounds in the Gulf is expected before late September or early October, with authorities opting to wait and see how the situation develops.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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