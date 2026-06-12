French driver Pierre Gasly's third place finish in last weekend's Monaco Grand Prix has been reinstated after stewards rescinded two penalties he received, the FIA announced Friday. Gasly had crossed the finish line in third place but received two five-second penalties for speeding in the pit lane by 0.1 and 0.4 km/h respectively and was ultimately classified seventh. However, his Alpine team contested these penalties and won their case due to a timing issue. "We would like to thank the FIA and Formula One Management for its transparency and cooperation throughout the Right of Review process and for reaching this decision," the French team said.

"The team focus is now very much on this weekend's Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix and striving for the best possible result with both of its cars."

Gasly was one of five drivers who were given five-second time penalties for speeding at the Monaco Grand Prix including Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes' George Russell, McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Franco Colapinto.

The decision sees Red Bull Racing's Isack Hadjar lose his first podium for the team.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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