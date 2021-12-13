Despite Lewis Hamilton failing to win a historic Formula 1 World Championship title on Sunday in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Mercedes won a record-setting eighth constructors' title in a tense finale at the Yas Marina Circuit. Hamilton was beaten by Max Verstappen in a dramatic final lap which saw the Red Bull driver win his maiden title. The British driver was leading for most of the race but failed to keep up in the lead in the 58th lap due to sensational circumstances. After the race, Hamilton praised his team for their huge 28-point lead over Red Bull. "I think we did an amazing job this year", he said.

"My team, everyone back at the factory, all the men and women, we worked so hard this year. It's been the most difficult of seasons and I'm so proud of them, so grateful to be a part of the journey with them, and we gave it everything", he further added.

"This last part of the season we gave it absolutely everything, and we never gave up - that's the most important thing".

Meanwhile, Valtteri Bottas also praised Mercedes like his teammate. Bottas will be joining Alfa Romeo in 2022.

"The constructors'... is just a huge achievement by the team, so many times in a row," said Bottas, who would ultimately finish his final race for the Silver Arrows in a disappointing P6. "But yes, I mean, a bit mixed emotions at the moment, but maybe we need some time to process", he said.