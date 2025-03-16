F1 Australian Grand Prix 2025 LIVE Streaming, Aus GP LIVE: Formula 1 is back as the F1 2025 season gets underway in Melbourne. In what will be the final year of the current regulations, a real title battle is expected at the front. McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri start as favourites, and have locked out the front row for the Australian Grand Prix. Defending champion Max Verstappen will start P3 in his Red Bull, while George Russell qualified fourth. Eyes will also be on the highly-anticipated first race of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton for Ferrari. He qualified P8 on Saturday, while teammate Charles Leclerc managed only P7. With persistent rain in Melbourne, an unpredictable race is expected.

Australian Grand Prix 2025 LIVE Streaming, Lewis Hamilton's first race for Ferrari LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch?

When will the 2025 Australian GP race be held?

The 2025 Australian GP race will be held on Sunday, March 16 (IST).

Where is the 2025 Australian GP race being held?

The 2025 Australian GP race is being held at the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne, Australia.

What time will the 2025 Australian GP race start?

The 2025 Australian GP race will start at 9:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the 2025 Australian GP race?

The 2025 Australian GP race will not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the 2025 Australian GP race?

The 2025 Australian GP race will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)