Carlos Sainz believes his days as a race-winning driver will not be over when he leaves Ferrari for Williams next season. The 30-year-old Spaniard, who has won three times with Ferrari, told reporters on Thursday ahead of this weekend's Mexico Grand Prix that he is hungry for more and believes he can chase victories in future. "Nothing would make me happier than achieving something like that before the end of the year," he said, referring to the prospect of another win for Ferrari before he is replaced by seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

"I'm going to give it my absolute best and if it comes, great, and I'll be celebrating, but if it doesn't, I don't believe it will be my last chance of fighting for wins or podiums in Formula One.

"I will work hard with Williams or in the future, to put myself in a position to win because that's what I'm hungry for and that's what I believe I can do. I've proved that I can do in a Ferrari. It doesn't end there."

Sainz finished an impressive second behind Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc in last Sunday's United States Grand Prix and said he dearly wants to add to his sole win this year in Australia.

But, he added, he has confidence in team boss James Vowles' plans at Williams where he will line up with Alex Albon next year.

