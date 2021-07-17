Story ProgressBack to home
British GP: Max Verstappen Wins First Sprint Race To Claim Pole Position
World championship leader Max Verstappen won Formula One's inaugural sprint race on Saturday to take pole position for the British Grand Prix.
Max Verstappen won the first-ever F1 sprint race on Saturday to bag pole for British GP.© AFP
World championship leader Max Verstappen won Formula One's inaugural sprint race on Saturday to take pole position for the British Grand Prix. The Red Bull driver finished the 100km dash ahead of defending champion Lewis Hamilton with Valtteri Bottas in the second Mercedes in third place. Verstappen went into the weekend with a 32-point lead over seven-time champion Hamilton who is hoping to capture an eighth British Grand Prix triumph on Sunday.
Saturday's sprint race was the first of three planned for this year with the Italian Grand Prix in September and another race to be confirmed.
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on IPL 2021, IPL Points Table , IPL Schedule 2021 , live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.