World championship leader Max Verstappen won Formula One's inaugural sprint race on Saturday to take pole position for the British Grand Prix. The Red Bull driver finished the 100km dash ahead of defending champion Lewis Hamilton with Valtteri Bottas in the second Mercedes in third place. Verstappen went into the weekend with a 32-point lead over seven-time champion Hamilton who is hoping to capture an eighth British Grand Prix triumph on Sunday.

Saturday's sprint race was the first of three planned for this year with the Italian Grand Prix in September and another race to be confirmed.