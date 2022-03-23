Pierre Gasly, driving a Scuderia AlphaTauri, was left stranded with just over 10 laps of the race left as his car caught fire during the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix. The unfortunate incident took place in the 46th lap of the race as Gasly pulled to the side of the track with the flames getting bigger, thus bringing out the Safety Car as well. This came as a big blow to Gasly who had high hopes of finishing in the top 10. The interruption in the race was used to his advantage by Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. who put Max Verstappen under pressure for the second place.

Not the start to the season Pierre Gasly wanted!



An unlucky end to the Frenchman's race with his car coming to a stop on Lap 46 #BahrainGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/bai0TUPgMz — Formula 1 (@F1) March 22, 2022

Verstappen's race ended soon as his car lost all power in the 55th lap, giving way to Sainz for a second-place finish behind his fellow Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc who emerged as the eventual winner.

"That's exactly how we should start the season. One-two baby, one-two. Mamma mia," said Leclerc to his team over the radio.

Sergio Perez's sudden halt, apparently due to a mechanical concern, allowed Lewis Hamilton to bag the third place.

"A big, big congratulations to Ferrari, it's so good to see them doing well again," said Hamilton after the race.

"It was such a difficult race - we've struggled throughout practice and this was the best result we could hope for. We're grateful for these points," Hamilton added.

(With AFP Inputs)