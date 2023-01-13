Legendary Barcelona footballer Gerard Pique and pop star Shakira parted ways in June last year after being together for 11 years. While there remain a number of rumours over the decision behind their split, in her new song, Shakira has seemingly taken a thinly-veiled dig at the retired defender as well as his new girlfriend, as per multiple foreign publications. In her song, Shakira made it all but clear that she is referring to the 23-year-old girlfriend of Pique as rumours remain those the two had started dating before the footballer and the singer-cum-songwriter had decided to go call it quits.

“I'm worth two 22's. You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo. You traded a Rolex for a Casio,” Shakira said in the song, originally sung in Spanish, as per Goal.com.

“A wolf like me isn't for guys like you/For guys like you/I'm too good for you and that's why you're with someone just like you,” she reportedly said in the song as per Today.com, “You left me with my mother-in-law as my neighbor, the media at my door and in debt with the treasury.”

In what seemed like a dig at the former Manchester United and Barcelona defender, Shakira said in the song: “A lot of gyms. But work your brain a little bit too.”

“You thought you'd hurt me and I came back stronger. Women don't cry anymore, women invoice. 'From love to hate there's only one step' before Shakira adds: 'No hard feelings baby, I wish you the best with my supposed replacement,” Shakira further said in the song.

I wish y'all understood Spanish because Shakira just ended Piqué with this song and everyone deserves to understand such brilliant lyrics pic.twitter.com/58GrY1j0XK — mar (@sheonks) January 12, 2023

About Pique's new girlfriend, Shakira said: “She's got the name of a good person. 'Clearly' is not how it sounds.”

'Clearly' here has been translated from the word 'Claramente' in Spanish. The reference seems to have been made referencing Clara, as one fan pointed out, as per Daily Mail.

The world release of the song is yet to come out and only a few fragments have been leaked online so far. Shakira could also be heard saying in the song: “I'm too big for you, that's why you're with someone just like you. I'm not coming back to you, even if you're crying or begging.”

Shakira shares two sons, Milan and Sasha, with her ex-partner Pique.

