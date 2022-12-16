It's been weeks since Cristiano Ronaldo parted ways with Manchester United, with both parties admitting to a pre-mature contract termination following the player's "explosive interview". Ronaldo gave complete focus to the FIFA World Cup campaign with Portugal but his time in Qatar came to an end with Portugal's elimination in the quarter-finals, that too with Ronaldo not starting the team's last two games. Dark clouds are hovering over Ronaldo's future, with there being no clarity over his next club. While the 5-time Ballon d'Or-winner has been subjected to severe criticism, his former Manchester United teammate Patrice Evra fears Ronaldo might announce his retirement.

In a chat on Sky Sports, Evra said that the manner in which this season has gone for Ronaldo -- referring to the problems at Manchester United and Portugal -- the 37-year-old might contemplate hanging his boots.

Winning the FIFA World Cup was Ronaldo's dream that no longer exists. Evra, hence, fears Ronaldo might seriously consider retirement.

"I don't know if Ronaldo will retire because sometimes when you've got all those critics, especially at the end of your career, you're like 'okay, I think it's time to stop'.

"Especially, when you're not starting for your national team because that's why Cristiano wanted to play and to be fit. To win the World Cup with his country - this was his dream, and now that dream is gone.

"I won't talk for Cristiano but I wouldn't be surprised if he retires," he said.

Ronaldo has been training at the Real Madrid Sports Center to remain in top physical shape. While it is yet to be understood which club he will play for next, his fans are waiting with bated breath for his new assignment.

