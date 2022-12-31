Manchester United will be playing against the Wolves in a Premier League game at the Molineux Stadium on Saturday. The Red Devils, coached by Eric ten Hag, made a bright start to life without Cristiano Ronaldo. Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial stepped out from the Portuguese's shadow to score in a 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest early this week. They currently sit at the fifth spot in the Premier League 2022-23 table with 29 points in their kitty from 15 matches. On the other hand, Wolves defeated Everton 2-1 in after the resumption of the top-flight English league following the break due to FIFA World Cup 2022. They have 13 points from 16 matches.

When will the Wolves vs Manchester United, Premier League match be played?

The Wolves vs Manchester United, Premier League match will be played on Saturday, December 31.

Where will the Wolves vs Manchester United, Premier League match be played?

The Wolves vs Manchester United, Premier League match will be played at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton.

What time will the Wolves vs Manchester United, Premier League match start?

The Wolves vs Manchester United, Premier League match will start at 6:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Wolves vs Manchester United, Premier League match?

The Wolves vs Manchester United, Premier League match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Wolves vs Manchester United, Premier League match?

The Wolves vs Manchester United, Premier League match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

