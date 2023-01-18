Wolves signed Spanish midfielder Pablo Sarabia from Paris Saint-Germain in a 4.4 million pounds ($5.4 million) deal on Tuesday. Sarabia agreed a two-and-a-half-year contract with the Premier League club, who confirmed the signing during their 1-0 defeat against Liverpool in Tuesday's FA Cup third-round replay.

The 30-year-old played under current Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui for Spain's Under-19 team.

The pair were also at Sevilla together for one month before Sarabia left to join French giants PSG in 2019.

Sarabia made 98 appearances for PSG and helped them win two Ligue 1 titles before spending last season on loan at Portuguese club Sporting Lisbon.

