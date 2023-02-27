Manchester United lifted their first piece of silverware under manager Erik Ten Hag as they defeated Newcastle United in the English Football League Cup (Carabao Cup) final on Sunday. While United's victory has given the club's players a glimpse of what they could achieve this season under the Dutchman, many have questioned if club legend Cristiano Ronaldo, who left them right before the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, would get a medal, considering he was a part of the squad until the two parties mutually partied ways.

It has to be noted that Ronaldo did not play in the competition for United this season but that doesn't mean he can't get a medal. In fact, there's no rule that suggests that Ronaldo isn't eligible for a medal, should Manchester United decided to hand him one. In fact the decision is completely in the hands of the club's management.

According to EFL rule 20.2, "In addition to the Cup, the Management Committee shall present thirty souvenirs to the winning Club in the Final Tie; and thirty souvenirs to the losing Club in the Final Tie. Additional souvenirs may be presented with the consent of the Management Committee but shall be at the cost of the requesting Club."

This season, only 27 players have played for Manchester United in the EFL Cup, and hence, there are three more medals that can be distributed by the club. Whether one of those will go to Ronaldo or not, is in the hands of the Red Devils.

As for the match, Brazilian midfielder Casemiro opened the scoring for Manchester United in the 33rd minute before a Sven Botman own goal gave Erik Ten Hag's men a 2-0 cushion. Newcastle, who have made significant forward strides this season, tried their best but couldn't make a comeback in the game.

