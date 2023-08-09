Premier League side West Ham have agreed deals in principle to sign England internationals Harry Maguire and James Ward-Prowse, according to British media reports. The UK's Press Association said Wednesday that Manchester United defender Maguire, 30, and Southampton midfielder Ward-Prowse, 28, had agreed personal terms with last season's Europa Conference League champions.

Maguire, however, remains in talks with United about the exact terms of his departure from Old Trafford but a move worth an estimated 30 million pounds ($38 million, 35 million euros) is expected to be completed.

West Ham -- who will compete in the Europa League this term -- are also said to be close to announcing the 35 million pounds signing of Mexico midfielder Edson Alvarez from Ajax.

The 25-year-old has passed a medical but the paperwork on his move from the Dutch giants has still to be completed.

Alvarez could fill the position vacated by the 105 million pounds sale of Declan Rice to Arsenal.

