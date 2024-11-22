Barcelona coach Hansi Flick said Friday he would ask his players if they can win without injured teenage winger Lamine Yamal. The 17-year-old will miss the visit to face Celta Vigo on Saturday in La Liga with an ankle problem. Table-toppers Barcelona have failed to win the two matches he has not started this season. Yamal was on the bench as Barcelona were beaten 4-2 by Osasuna in September and missed the 1-0 loss at Real Sociedad before the international break.

The Catalan giants have won the other 11 league matches they have played during a fine start to the campaign under the German coach.

Asked if his team could win without Spain star Yamal, who has become a vital part of Barcelona's attack, Flick said he would put that question to the squad.

"I will ask the team this tomorrow, I think it's a good question for them," he told a news conference.

"Lamine is for us very important but we also have to adapt to this -- we have players who can play (instead of) him...

"Lamine cannot play tomorrow, we'll see when he's back. It's important for us that he will (return at) 100 percent."

Flick would not be drawn on a potential replacement for Yamal, after using Fermin Lopez on the right flank to limited effect at Real Sociedad.

"It could be Raphinha, it could be Dani (Olmo), Fermin, Pablo (Torre) or Pau (Victor), we have different options," added the coach.

Flick also said Gavi was fit enough to start after a long-term injury and a handful of substitute appearances on his way back to fitness.

The coach was also happy with former Barcelona great Lionel Messi's recent praise for his side.

Inter Miami forward Messi, Barcelona's best ever player, said he felt "great pride" at the club's performances this season and that the current side was "spectacular".

"It's an honour that the best player here from Barca in history, he says this, and he follows the team, how it's playing and also how the young players are doing," said Flick.

"He's always (got) his whole heart with this club and it means a lot for us and the whole team."

