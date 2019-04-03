 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Football

"We Are Talking About Jose Mourinho, Show Some Respect": Didier Drogba

Updated: 03 April 2019 18:50 IST

Didier Drogba was sarcastic in his observations about former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho.

"We Are Talking About Jose Mourinho, Show Some Respect": Didier Drogba
Jose Mourinho has shown interest in taking up a managerial role in France's Ligue 1. © AFP

Strasbourg defeated Guingamp 4-1 on penalties to clinch the BKT Coupe de la Ligue on Sunday. Ahead of the final, former Chelsea and Ivory Coast striker Didier Drogba spoke about Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho. Drogba, while speaking to Indian reporters, sarcastically said, "We are talking about Jose Mourinho, show some respect".

Drogba mocked the former Manchester United manager Mourinho's comment, which he made after the English football giant's 0-3 loss against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on August 28, 2018.

"So respect man, respect, respect, respect," the former Manchester United manager had said after his club's heavy defeat to Tottenham.

Mourinho is not new to controversial statements. He has often creates situations with his statements.

The former Manchester United boss has shown interest in taking up a managerial role in France's Ligue 1.

Mourinho has previously serves as a manager in Spain, England, and his own nation Portugal. He also holds a record of winning titles everywhere.

Mourinho has said he wants to win a title in the "fifth league of his career".

The Portuguese had visited premier French club Lille OSC a few days back and since then he has shown interest in taking up the managerial role.

According to club reports, Mourinho had expressed his interest in taking up managerial role in Lyon or Monaco.

Mourinho said, "I have worked in four counties. I understand about different cultures. Working in a new championship will be a great experience for me."

He also said he currently wants to spend some peaceful time with his friends and family, so that whenever he gets an offer from any club, he can take up the managerial role.

However, Lyon confirmed that they would love to stay with their present manager Bruno Genesio.

There are a lot of buzz in the French Football League, which also includes an association with Indian sport.

Significantly, the Coupe de la Ligue's title sponsor is BKT, an Indian tyre manufacturer which has a huge market in Europe.

Comments
Topics : Manchester United Jose Mourinho Football
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Didier Drogba was sarcastic in his observations about Jose Mourinho
  • Strasbourg defeated Guingamp 4-1 on penalties
  • Drogba mocked the former Manchester United manager
Related Articles
Unhappy Real Madrid Were Too Soft Against Barcelona: Jose Mourinho
Unhappy Real Madrid Were Too Soft Against Barcelona: Jose Mourinho
Manchester United Confirm Huge Jose Mourinho Pay-Off
Manchester United Confirm Huge Jose Mourinho Pay-Off
Jose Mourinho Avoids Jail But Hit By Fine For Tax Fraud In Spain
Jose Mourinho Avoids Jail But Hit By Fine For Tax Fraud In Spain
Jose Mourinho Says He Hid In Laundry Basket To Skirt Ban, Talk To Team
Jose Mourinho Says He Hid In Laundry Basket To Skirt Ban, Talk To Team
Jose Mourinho Free For Real Madrid Return As Manchester United Pay Compensation: Reports
Jose Mourinho Free For Real Madrid Return As Manchester United Pay Compensation: Reports
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.