One of the finest players in the world at the moment, Kylian Mbappe had a special outing for Paris Saint-Germain as his side thrashed minnows Pays de Cassel 7-0 in a Coupe de France match on Monday. The match saw Mbappe score a whopping 5 times, a feat he had not achieved until this game in his career. Mbappe was handed the captain's armband for the match while Neymar also started alongside him in attack while Lionel Messi was rested. While PSG were the outright favorites to win the game, even Mbappe wasn't expecting himself to find the back of the net five times.

The young forward, who scored a hat-trick in France's defeat by Argentina in the World Cup final just over a month ago, netted a hat-trick in the first half here as PSG led 4-0 at the break against their regional league opponents.

He struck twice more after the restart, with Neymar and Carlos Soler scoring PSG's other goals in the last-32 tie. Here's the video:

The Qatar-owned club, who have won the French Cup 14 times, more than any other team, will now play away to bitter rivals Marseille in the last 16 early next month.

That match is scheduled for the week beginning February 6, just a week before PSG host Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

"Once we scored the first goal it became harder for our opponents," PSG boss Christophe Galtier told reporters.

"The opponents we'll face over the next weeks are of a different quality," he added.

With AFP inputs

Featured Video Of The Day

Fight With Federation, Not Government: Wrestlers Amid #Metoo Protests