The FA Cup contest between Premier League sides Wolves and Liverpool saw some incredible scenes take place as a brief powercut during the live game left the players, fans, and commentators confused. Wolves winger Adama Traore was on the cusp of delivering a cross from the right flank when the lights went out. By the time the power came back on, the ball had already been kicked out of the playing area. Lying on the ground, Traore couldn't believe what had happened.

During the incident, the commentators could be heard saying that there was a power cut in the area earlier, and lights had even gone out while the players were warming up ahead of the start of the match. Here's the video:

The lights went out just before Adama Traoré whipped in this cross against Liverpool.



The magic of the FA Cup pic.twitter.com/KV6tSzTHei — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 17, 2023

As for the contest, Harvey Elliott's brilliant long-range effort in the first half at Molineux secured a much-needed first victory in four games in all competitions.

Amid mounting questions about Klopp's own future at Anfield, the German claimed this week that he will not leave the club unless he is forced to and hinted at changes in his squad during the summer.

Hamstrung by injuries to a host of key players including Virgil van Dijk and Luis Diaz, Klopp made eight changes after the Brighton debacle, with only Cody Gakpo, Thiago Alcantara and Ibrahima Konate retaining their places.

Wolves had forced the replay with a 2-2 draw at Anfield, but Julen Lopetegui's side were angered when they had a potential winning goal from Toti controversially ruled out for offside in the final seconds.

They were unable to take their chance to avenge that injustice despite a lively start that saw Adama Traore's cross headed just wide by Raul Jimenez.

It was Eliott who produced the opener in breathtaking fashion in the 13th minute.

