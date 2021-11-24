Since joining Ajax in 2020, Antony Matheus dos Santos, better known only as Antony, has gone on to become one of Europe's best young players in the ongoing football season. The winger joined the Eredivisie from Sao Paulo and has made the right-wing position his own under Erik ten Hag. During Ajax's recent league win against RKC Waalwijk, Antony once again showed why he is considered as one of the best youngsters in world football. Receiving a pass in the right flank, the 21-year-old showed amazing close control as he dinked the ball over an opposition defender and then even dribbled past their goalkeeper.

Despite all his hard work, his teammates failed to convert his amazing cross and missed a sitter in a chaotic opposition penalty box. The Dutch outfit shared the highlight on Instagram and captioned it as: "Not just football. It's magic".

Here is the video of Antony's insane skill:

Ajax ended up cruising past Waalwijk, sealing a 5-0 win away from home at the Mandemakers Stadion.

Ajax are currently on top of the league standings with 30 points from 13 games. They are level on points with second-placed PSV, but are ahead with a superior goal difference.

Promoted

This season, Antony has featured in 10 games for Ajax in the Eredivisie and has scored three goals. Meanwhile, he has also appeared four times in the UEFA Champions League, scoring a goal.

Ajax are also on top of Group C in the Champions League, ahead of the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Sporting Lisbon and Besiktas.