Real Madrid defeated Celta Vigo 4-1 in the ongoing La Liga 2022-23 season on Saturday and as a result, the side are now at the top of the table with 6 points from 2 games. However, the biggest talking about of the game was the sensational strike by Croatia's Luka Modric in the 41st minute of the game. The goal was vintage Modric and he gave his fans a reason to rejoice. The scoreline between Madrid and Celta was level at 1-1 at the 40th minute, and it was Modric's brilliance that took the visitors ahead.

The goal was a sensational curler from Modric. The five-time Champions League winner had left Renato Tapia of Celta in a fix and then he curled a sensational effort beyond the goalkeeper Agustin Marchesin and the ball struck the top-corner of the goalpost. What made the effort all the more remarkable was that it was a strike from 25 yards.

A stunning strike by Luka Modric helped Real Madrid on their way to a 4-1 victory at Celta Vigo on Saturday as the reigning Spanish champions made it two wins from two in La Liga this season. Modric curled home from outside the box just before half-time to put Carlo Ancelotti's side back in front after Karim Benzema's early penalty had been cancelled out by Iago Aspas, who converted a spot-kick at the other end.

Vinicius Junior and Federico Valverde added further goals in the second half while Eden Hazard had a late penalty saved as Madrid built on their La Liga season-opening 2-1 win at Almeria and joined Real Betis and Osasuna on six points at the top of the fledgling standings.

Real took the lead inside the opening quarter of an hour at Balaidos, Benzema slotting in a penalty after the referee penalised Celta's Peruvian midfielder Renato Tapia for handball following a VAR review.

