Minnows Villarreal face Bayern Munich in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final tie at the Estadio de la Ceramica on Thursday. Having already pulled off an upset against Juventus in the Round of 16, Villarreal will seek another memorable European escape against six-time Champions League winners Bayern Munich, who shrugged off RB Salzburg in the previous round. Interestingly, Bayern will be without three key players for the first leg -- Joshua Kimmich, Alfonso Davies and Corentin Tolisso, who is also likely to miss the second leg after a suffering a muscle tear.

When will the Villarreal vs Bayern Munich Champions League Quarterfinals first leg match be played?

The Villarreal vs Bayern Munich Champions League Quarterfinals first leg match will be played on Thursday, April 7.

Where will the Villarreal vs Bayern Munich Champions League Quarterfinals first leg match be played?

The Villarreal vs Bayern Munich Champions League Quarterfinals first leg match Estadio de la Ceramica.

What time will the Villarreal vs Bayern Munich Champions League Quarterfinals first leg match begin?

The Villarreal vs Bayern Munich Champions League Quarterfinals first leg match will start at the 12:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the Villarreal vs Bayern Munich Champions League Quarterfinals first leg match?

The Villarreal vs Bayern Munich Champions League Quarterfinals first leg match will be broadcasted on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the Villarreal vs Bayern Munich Champions League Quarterfinals first leg match?

The live streaming for the Villarreal vs Bayern Munich Champions League Quarterfinals first leg match will be available on Sony Liv.

