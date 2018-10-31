Watch: Venezuela Striker Eduard Bello Celebrates Goal By Proposing To Girlfriend In The Stands

Scoring a goal is a joyous moment for any footballer at any level but a Venezuelan striker gave a whole new meaning to a 'goal celebration' when he decided to run into the stands and propose to his girlfriend. Eduard Bello, who plays for C.D. Antofagasta in the Chilean Primera Division, scored in the second minute of the game against Chile's Everton and celebrated his goal in style. According to media reports, the forward got a ring from a member of coaching staff, ran into the stands and was then seen on video proposing to his girlfriend.

Fortunately for the Venezuelan footballer, his girlfriend said yes. In the video, Bello can be seen running up some stairs, ring in hand, to where his girlfriend is sitting. He then embraces and kisses her and gets down on one knee.

After receiving a round of applause from both sets of fans, Bello ran back onto the field.

Eduard Bello metio el 0-1 entre Everton y Antofagasta, celebrpidiendo MATRIMONIO en el estadio, hasta los hinchas de Everton lo aplaudieron! pic.twitter.com/O9LUvFoLVP — Patricio Medina (@PatoMedinaEs) October 28, 2018

Everton managed to fight back and took a 2-1 lead. But Bello once again took centre stage and found the back of the net for the second time in the match to draw his team level.

However, there was no fairy-tale ending for Bello. The 23-year-old was taken down by a rough tackle in the second half and forced to be substituted. To make matters worse for Bello and his team, Everton scored late into the match to snatch a 3-2 win.

A Venezuela international, Bello has been capped by his country on two occasions this year.