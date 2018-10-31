 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Football

Watch: Venezuela Striker Eduard Bello Celebrates Goal By Proposing To Girlfriend In The Stands
Read In

Updated: 31 October 2018 14:08 IST

Eduard Bello ran into the stands after scoring to propose to his girlfriend.

Watch: Venezuela Striker Eduard Bello Celebrates Goal By Proposing To Girlfriend In The Stands
Eduard Bello ran into the stands after scoring and proposed to his girlfriend. © Twitter

Scoring a goal is a joyous moment for any footballer at any level but a Venezuelan striker gave a whole new meaning to a 'goal celebration' when he decided to run into the stands and propose to his girlfriend. Eduard Bello, who plays for C.D. Antofagasta in the Chilean Primera Division, scored in the second minute of the game against Chile's Everton and celebrated his goal in style. According to media reports, the forward got a ring from a member of coaching staff, ran into the stands and was then seen on video proposing to his girlfriend.

Fortunately for the Venezuelan footballer, his girlfriend said yes. In the video, Bello can be seen running up some stairs, ring in hand, to where his girlfriend is sitting. He then embraces and kisses her and gets down on one knee.

After receiving a round of applause from both sets of fans, Bello ran back onto the field.

Everton managed to fight back and took a 2-1 lead. But Bello once again took centre stage and found the back of the net for the second time in the match to draw his team level.

However, there was no fairy-tale ending for Bello. The 23-year-old was taken down by a rough tackle in the second half and forced to be substituted. To make matters worse for Bello and his team, Everton scored late into the match to snatch a 3-2 win.

A Venezuela international, Bello has been capped by his country on two occasions this year.

Comments
Topics : Football
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Venezuelan footballer celebrates goal by proposing to his girlfriend
  • Eduard Bello ran into the stands and proposed to his girlfriend
  • Bello plays for C.D. Antofagasta in the Chilean Primera Division
Related Articles
An Irish Football Team Is Very Sorry It Claimed A Player Was Dead In Order To Postpone A Game
An Irish Football Team Is Very Sorry It Claimed A Player Was Dead In Order To Postpone A Game
N
N'Golo Kante Must Stick To Role In Chelsea Midfield, Says Maurizio Sarri
Neymar Inspires Paris Saint-Germain To Leave Liverpool In Danger In Champions League
Neymar Inspires Paris Saint-Germain To Leave Liverpool In Danger In Champions League
Indian Super League: ATK, FC Goa Play Out Goalless Draw
Indian Super League: ATK, FC Goa Play Out Goalless Draw
"Grave Mistake": Irish Football Club Declares Player Dead In Shocking Error
"Grave Mistake": Irish Football Club Declares Player Dead In Shocking Error
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.