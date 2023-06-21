On his record-extending 200th appearance for Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo did the inevitable, scoring late in his side's 1-0 win over Iceland in the Euro 2024 qualifiers at Laugardalsvollur on Wednesday. Despite struggling throughout the game, the 37-year-old score out of nowhere to secure maximum points for Portugal, who remain top of Group J with four wins out of four. However, his record-extending goal on a special night for him was almost ruled out, only for VAR to intervene and give Portugal all three points.

Ronaldo repaid coach Roberto Martinez's faith by slotting home from Goncalo Inacio's knock-down in the 89th minute.

Inacio was deemed to be offside by the linesman, before the decision was overturned and the Portugal captain was mobbed by his team-mates.

Ronaldo's passion for the game is absolutely crazy, he's 38 and celebrating it like it's his first Portugal goal pic.twitter.com/vg5SUNSDf1 — Dino (@PepsiEra) June 20, 2023

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United star's record-extending 123rd international goal was initially ruled out for offside before being awarded by VAR.

"It was a nice script (for Ronaldo). There was incredible celebration, the first men's player ever in world football to get 200 international games," Martinez told uefa.com.

"For me it's an unbelievable achievement, it's amazing," said the 38-year-old Ronaldo. "And of course to score the winning goal, it's even more special."

Slovakia, who are Portugal's next opponents in September, won 1-0 away to Liechtenstein to stay unbeaten.

The top two from each group qualify automatically for next year's finals in Germany.

(With AFP Inputs)