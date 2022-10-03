Erling Haaland has already become the unstoppable force that many predicted he could become on joining Manchester City. The Norwegian giant scored his third hat-trick in the Premier League, in just his 8th appearance for Pep Guardiola's team, when he netted thrice in the Manchester derby to help City beat Manchester United 6-3. Haaland has already netted 14 goals this season in just 8 matches and he is surely on his way to a record-breaking season.

One big record that he has already broken is that of former Liverpool great Michael Owen. Haaland is now the fastest to score three hat-tricks in the league, which have come in just 8 matches as mentioned earlier. Owen, who held the record before the City talisman, took 48 matches to reach the mark.

The first player in #PL history to score a hat-trick in three successive home matches 👏



Erling Haaland and Phil Foden scored hat-tricks as Manchester City thrashed Manchester United 6-3 to move to within a point of Premier League leaders Arsenal on Sunday. Haaland has scored hat-tricks in each of his last three Premier League home games to take his tally as a City player to 17 in 10 competitive games for the English champions.

