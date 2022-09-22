The fifth round fixtures of the UEFA Nations League will be played from Thursday to Satuday. On Thursday, defending champions France will take on Austria at the Stade de France. In the other fixture, Denmark pay a visit to Croatia. Interestingly, Denmark sit on top of League A Group 1 with nine points from four games while France occupy the bottom place with two points. Croatia are second with seven points while Australia are third with four. In Group 4, Poland host Netherland at the National Stadium in Warsaw, while Belgium will host Wales at the King Boadouin Stadium in Brussels. All four games will get underway at 12:15 AM IST (Friday mignight).

Wales look set to be relegated from their Nations League group, while France need to win their remaining games, and hope other results go their way.

Some other fixtures:

Kazakhstan vs Belarus (7:30 PM IST), Latvia vs Moldova (9:30 PM IST), Slovakia vs Azerbaijan (12:15 AM IST), Lithuania vs Faroe Islands (12:15 AM IST), Liechtenstein vs Andorra (12:15 AM IST), Turkey vs Luxembourg (12:15 AM)

Which TV channels will broadcast the UEFA Nations League, Matchday 5 games?

The UEFA Nations League, Matchday 5 games will be broadcasted on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the UEFA Nations League, Matchday 5 games?

The UEFA Nations League, Matchday 5 games will be streamed live on SonyLiv.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)