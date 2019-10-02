Serge Gnabry scored four second-half goals as Bayern Munich embarrassed Tottenham 7-2 in the Champions League on Tuesday -- the biggest-ever margin of defeat suffered by an English team at home in any European competition. The Bundesliga champions fell behind to an early Son Heung-min goal but then clicked into gear, producing a ruthless display of finishing in the north London rain as Spurs fell apart. Harry Kane briefly gave the home side hope with a penalty to reduce the deficit to 4-2 but that was merely the prelude to another masterclass in finishing from the five-time European champions.

"It was a great evening for Bayern Munich and for German football," said Bayern boss Niko Kovac.

"Playing this way here in England is really unique."

"I have compassion for my colleague (Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino)," he added, praising the "amazing" Gnabry and Manuel Neuer for his display in the Bayern goal.

Spurs, who reached the Champions League final in June, where they lost to Liverpool, also had a sluggish start to the competition last year, winning a single point from their first three games.

But Pochettino faces a huge task now to lift the team after this humbling at their new ground following an unconvincing start to the season.

The Spurs boss urged his side to stay together despite the traumatic defeat, saying the timing of Bayern's second goal just before half-time was a hard blow.

"The most important thing is to stay calm, no rushed analysis, no rushed judgement, no rushed assessment," he said, praising the clinical finishing of Bayern, who had 11 shots on target.

"You need to show your quality like a man first," he added.

"To face it like a professional. This type of situation you have to show your quality, how you are strong."

The early exchanges gave no clue about the carnage to come.

Tottenham's deserved early lead was wiped out 194 seconds later by Joshua Kimmich but the home side went toe to toe with Bayern for most of the first period.

Bayern forged ahead on the stroke of half-time, though, thanks to a superb finish from Robert Lewandowski, who picked up the loose ball at the edge of the area and swivelled to fire into the bottom corner.

Gnabry strikes

The second half belonged to former Arsenal man Gnabry, who struck four times as the visitors completed a rout. Lewandowski also scored a second.

It was the first time Spurs had conceded seven goals in a home match in any major competition.

The result leaves Bayern in pole position in Group B with two wins from two matches while Spurs have just one point after seeing a 2-0 lead wiped out in their opening game against Olympiakos.

But despite their poor start they are just two points behind second-placed Red Star Belgrade, who beat Olympiakos 3-1 on Tuesday.

Bayern extended their advantage eight minutes after the break as Gnabry broke at pace down the left and burst into the box before drilling into the bottom corner.

Spurs' misery was compounded as Gnabry struck again two minutes later, capitalising after Harry Winks lost possession.

Pochettino's men were handed a lifeline as the referee pointed to the penalty spot for a foul on Danny Rose, with Kane reducing the deficit to 4-2 on the hour mark.

But Gnabry sealed his hat-trick for Bayern in the 83rd minute after racing beyond the Spurs defence and slotting past Lloris from 15 yards.

There was still time for Lewandowski to side-foot home a sixth for the German giants and Gnabry was able to add his fourth, and a seventh for Bayern, in the 88th minute.