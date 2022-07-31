It was Liverpool that won the FA Community Shield on Saturday after defeating Manchester City 3-1 at the King Power Stadium. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez scored for the Reds and it was Arnold who opened the scoring for Liverpool through a sensational strike in the 21st minute of the game. The 23-year-old's effort came from outside the 18-yard-box, and City goalkeeper Ederson had no answers for this particular strike.

Arnold curled his effort and as soon as the ball went into the nets, the Liverpool supporters erupted in joy at the King Power Stadium.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's blistering strike gave Liverpool a deserved half-time lead in Leicester. But it was City's other new forward who hauled Pep Guardiola's men back into the game after the break as Julian Alvarez equalised.

Tying down Mohamed Salah to a new three-year deal was Liverpool's other major piece of summer business and the Egyptian was deadly from the penalty spot after Nunez's header was handled by Ruben Dias. The Uruguayan then got his own glory moment by stooping to head home in stoppage time before tearing off his shirt in celebration.

Victory saw Liverpool win the traditional season curtain-raiser for the first time since 2006 and lay down an early marker in what is expected to be another battle between the sides for the Premier League title.

City had held off the Reds to win the Premier League for a fourth time in five years by a point in a thrilling finale to last season.

