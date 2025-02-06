Valencia vs Barcelona LIVE Streaming, Copa del Rey: Barcelona take on Valencia in a Copa del Rey quarter-final, just over a week after thrashing them 7-1 in a La Liga match. Barcelona were knocked out in the quarter-final stage of the Copa del Rey in the previous season. As a result, they will be hoping to replicate their last performance against Valencia. Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid have already booked their spot in the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey, and Barcelona will be hoping to join that list. Valencia, who beat Barcelona to the Copa title in 2019, will be eyeing a major upset this time around.

Valencia vs Barcelona LIVE Streaming details, Copa del Rey 2024-25 LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch?

When will the Valencia vs Barcelona, Copa del Rey match take place?

The Valencia vs Barcelona, Copa del Rey match will take place on Friday, February 7 (IST).

Where will the Valencia vs Barcelona, Copa del Rey match be held?

The Valencia vs Barcelona, Copa del Rey match will be held at the Mestalla Stadium, Valencia.

What time will the Valencia vs Barcelona, Copa del Rey match start?

The Valencia vs Barcelona, Copa del Rey match will start at 2:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Valencia vs Barcelona, Copa del Rey match?

The Valencia vs Barcelona, Copa del Rey match will not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Valencia vs Barcelona, Copa del Rey match?

The Valencia vs Barcelona, Copa del Rey match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)