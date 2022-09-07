Tottenham Hotspur host Olympique Marseille in the Champions League group stage on Thursday. Spurs manager Antonio Conte has revealed his burning desire to improve his Champions League record but admitted it would be "unthinkable" to win the trophy this season. Tottenham were losing Champions League finalists in 2019 under former boss Mauricio Pochettino, but have not played in the competition since the 2019/20 season. Marseille too return to Europe's elite club competition, having crashed out of the group stage during their last campaign in 2020/21.

When will the Tottenham Hotspur vs Olympique Marseille, Champions League match be played?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Olympique Marseille, Champions League will be played on Thursday, September 8.

Where will the Tottenham Hotspur vs Olympique Marseille, Champions League match be played?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Olympique Marseille, Champions League match will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

What time will the Tottenham Hotspur vs Olympique Marseille, Champions League match start?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Olympique Marseille, Champions League match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Tottenham Hotspur vs Olympique Marseille, Champions League match?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Olympique Marseille, Champions League match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Olympique Marseille, Champions League match?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Olympique Marseille, Champions League match will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

