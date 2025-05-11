Alexander Sorloth hit four goals in the first half-an-hour to power Atletico Madrid to a 4-0 win over Real Sociedad on Saturday in La Liga. The Norwegian hitman's quadruple helped Atletico tighten their grip on third place, while La Real slump to 12th. Sorloth completed a hat-trick in the opening 11 minutes, the earliest in La Liga history, beating trebles netted by the 15th minute in 1929 and 1941 by Europa's Carles Bestit and Valencia's Mundo, respectively. "It's a good feeling and I just had one of those days today," Sorloth told DAZN.

"The ball just seemed to drop to my feet, I was ready in the box, everything went in and (there were) also good passes from my team-mates, so... amazing."

Atletico coach Diego Simeone has often relied on Sorloth as a super-sub this season after he joined last summer, but the 29-year-old showed what he can do from the start in a devastating opening period.

The former Real Sociedad forward dissected the Basque side, opening the scoring after seven minutes with a lethal finish from Pablo Barrios' cross.

In the 10th minute Sorloth pounced again, this time drilling home from the edge of the box past Alex Remiro's despairing dive.

The third, in the 11th minute, was gifted to him by comical Real Sociedad defending and the striker gobbled up his chance from close range.

Sorloth netted his fourth in the 30th minute with another powerful finish after Javi Galan found him with a low cross.

It was his 17th strike of the season in La Liga, with his four-goal haul sending him flying up the scoring charts in Spain, making him the fourth highest goalscorer.

Last season while playing for Villarreal, Sorloth hit four goals in a 17-minute spell against champions Real Madrid in a thrilling 4-4 draw.

The only other players in La Liga history to score four goals on two occasions or more are former Madrid striker Cristiano Ronaldo and ex-Barcelona duo Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

"It's a good group to be in," said Sorloth.

"Of course I want to be in La Liga for many more years and to have another game like this."

'I'm going to be there'

Sorloth hit the crossbar in the second half as he almost scored a fifth.

"I was playing really good football, mostly as a substitute, now lately more in the starting 11 and I'm really happy and I feel much better," added Sorloth.

"You can see also that my team-mates know my runs all the time now, especially on the right side, they just know I'm in the box, they don't even have to look, just cross it and I'm going to be there."

Atletico coach Simeone said his forward had the Midas touch.

"Every ball that arrived to him ended up as a goal," said Simeone.

"Beyond his four goals, he's a very important player, however long he's playing for -- 30 minutes, 45 or 90."

Atletico's season has been disappointing, ending without a trophy, but they will compete in the Club World Cup this summer.

"It's very important for the club... we were better than Barcelona in the Champions League over the last four years to reach it," noted Simeone.

Earlier, Villarreal maintained their push for Champions League football next season with a late 1-0 win at Girona.

The Yellow Submarine, fifth, with the top five qualifying, needed an 89th-minute header from Karl Etta Eyong to snatch victory at the Montilivi against a struggling Girona side.

The Catalans were without coach Michel Sanchez as he is under observation in hospital as a "precaution", Girona said Friday, against an undisclosed ailment.

Villarreal dominated the game but only found a breakthrough when Alfonso Pedraza's cross found Cameroon-born midfielder Eyong.

Victory puts Villarreal level with fourth-placed Athletic Bilbao on 61 points, four ahead of Real Betis, sixth, who host Osasuna on Sunday.

Mallorca, ninth, kept their hopes of European football alive with a 2-1 win over relegated Real Valladolid.

On Sunday, La Liga leaders Barcelona face Real Madrid, second, in a mouth-watering Clasico which will be crucial in deciding the Spanish title race.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)