Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand recently appeared on Indian Youtuber Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast and revealed his favourite Indian cricketer. The Indian men's cricket team is currently going through it's worst period as they faced a shocking 1-3 loss in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy Tests against Australia. With that loss, India also failed to reach the World Test Championship final. Despite this tough time, cricket still remains an integral part of India and celebrated like a festival due to it's huge fan following.

On being asked about his favourite Indian cricketer, Ferdinand ditched the current stars like skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli and chose the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

"Tendulkar [Sachin]. He's the guy, isn't it? Tendulkar's the guy. That's the main, the main man. Who's the other one? Is it [Virat] Kohli? I don't know many but Tendulkar just always stood out to me. He's the most charismatic and obviously what he achieved as well was like that was worldwide recognition. It's not just cricket fans that hear about someone like him. And that's someone that transcends the sport," said Ferdinand.

Talking about Ferdinand, he took Manchester United to new heights during his tenure. In his 12-year-long stay, the Red Devils won six Premier League titles, one Champions League, three League Cups, UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Coming back to Team India, Rohit Sharma and co lost the five-match Test series against Australia recently. This was the first time in ten years that India lost a Test series against Australia.

Now, India are gearing up for the upcoming white-ball series against England, where five T20Is and three ODIs will be played. The T20Is will kick-start from January 22 in Kolkata.

After the England series, Team India will be featuring in the highly anticipated Champions Trophy 2025, which will begin from February 19.

The ICC tournament will be co-hosted by Pakistan and Dubai and India's first match will be played on February 20 against Bangladesh.