The football fraternity of India was on cloud nine on Wednesday after the sports ministry gave a clearance to both men's and women's team to participate in the upcoming Asian Games. The continental event will be held in Hangzhou, China, starting from September 23. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) had earlier refused to clear the Indian football teams for the Asian Games on the ground that they were not ranked in the top-8 in Asia. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) then made an appeal to the Sports Ministry to allow the men's and women's sides to take part in the prestigious event.

After the news of India getting the clearance came to light, national senior team head coach Igor Stimac, who had earlier asked for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention, expressed his gratitude towards the authorities and stated that he will be using the upcoming King's Cup in Thailand to prepare the players for the Asian Games.

"Let's not forget to give special and big thanks to sports minister Anurag Thakur and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to our general secretary Shaji Prabhakaran and especially to our president, Kalyan Chaubey for great efforts they put so that we can celebrate today. I am especially glad because so many of our supporters who were behind, sending message, emails, supporting the football culture in the country. So, it's a really important moment for us and hopefully a great chance for our youngsters to prove themselves on a big stage," said Stimac on Revsportz.

"I have great trust and faith in our youngsters and we will see what happens. It's still far away towards the end of September, and we need to work really hard on the preparation camp for such a tournament. First thing I have in mind is that I might use King's Cup in Thailand to prepare these boys, which is the only possible situation. Maybe give them opportunity to play against Iraq, Thailand, and whoever else is there to prepare them," he added.

The national team under Croatian coach Igor Stimac has entered sub-100 club in FIFA ranking once again having won SAFF championship where it played against Lebanon and Kuwait.

According to a report in the news agency PTI, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) is bullish on sending its first team to the Asian Games, led by its talismanic skipper Sunil Chhetri.

(With PTI Inputs)