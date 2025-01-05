Liverpool v Manchester United LIVE Updates: Liverpool are drawing 0-0 against Manchester United in the second half of the Premier League 2024-25 game. Premier League leaders Liverpool take on arch-rivals Manchester United in a high-profile fixture, with both teams having contrasting form this season. Liverpool had a chance to take the lead, with Cody Gakpo and Ryan Gravenberch, while Manchester United's Amad Diallo and Rasmus Hojlund squanderd glaring chances. Goalkeepers Alisson Becker and Andre Onana both made excellent saves.

Liverpool have raced to a five-point lead at the top, but have two games in hand over second-placed Arsenal. Meanwhile, Manchester United have half as many points as Liverpool, and sit in 14th, with players finding it difficult to adapt to new manager Ruben Amorim's system. Liverpool have been the most in-form side in Europe this year, while Manchester United will be hoping that a win over their arch-rivals can help reinvigorate a struggling side. (MATCH CENTER)

Here are the LIVE Score and Updates for Liverpool v Manchester United, Premier League 2024-25, straight from Anfield, Liverpool: