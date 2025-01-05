Liverpool v Manchester United LIVE Updates: Manchester United Stun Anfield, Shock Goalscorer | LIV 0-1 MUN
Liverpool v Manchester United LIVE Score Updates: Manchester United haven't scored in over 550 minutes at Anfield.
Liverpool v Manchester United LIVE Updates: Liverpool are drawing 0-0 against Manchester United in the second half of the Premier League 2024-25 game. Premier League leaders Liverpool take on arch-rivals Manchester United in a high-profile fixture, with both teams having contrasting form this season. Liverpool had a chance to take the lead, with Cody Gakpo and Ryan Gravenberch, while Manchester United's Amad Diallo and Rasmus Hojlund squanderd glaring chances. Goalkeepers Alisson Becker and Andre Onana both made excellent saves.
Liverpool have raced to a five-point lead at the top, but have two games in hand over second-placed Arsenal. Meanwhile, Manchester United have half as many points as Liverpool, and sit in 14th, with players finding it difficult to adapt to new manager Ruben Amorim's system. Liverpool have been the most in-form side in Europe this year, while Manchester United will be hoping that a win over their arch-rivals can help reinvigorate a struggling side. (MATCH CENTER)
Here are the LIVE Score and Updates for Liverpool v Manchester United, Premier League 2024-25, straight from Anfield, Liverpool:
- 22:58 (IST)Liverpool v Man United LIVE: Step forward for UnitedManchester United have done well to stay in the game in the first 45. Given the form of the two teams, Liverpool could've been expected to dominate, but United have firmly held their own.Big stat up against them though: Liverpool have scored 25 second-half goals in the Premier League this season, the most of any side.
- 22:52 (IST)Liverpool v Man United LIVE: Half-time wrap upHere are the major highlights from the first half:1' Minor head injury for Kobbie Mainoo14' Cody Gakpo fires inches wide for Liverpool16' Onana denies Mac Allister with a big save20' United squander counter-attack; Amad misses23' Dalot receives early yellow card vs Salah43' Hojlund, clean through, denied by Alisson
- 22:43 (IST)Liverpool v Man United LIVE: Huge miss United!Rasmus Hojlund is picked out by a fantastic pass, completely unmarked and through on goal but Alisson makes a superb save! It was a tight angle for the Danish striker, but Alisson does brilliantly.Bruno hits the rebound, but is blocked. United look better!43' LIV 0-0 MUN
- 22:38 (IST)Liverpool v Man United LIVE: United defending wellManchester United are defending well here, despite Liverpool's consistent probes. Salah sends in an enticing cross but too high for Mac Allister to control well.The only worry for United will be Diogo Dalot's early yellow card. The fullback is head-to-head against Mohamed Salah today.37' LIV 0-0 MUN
- 22:31 (IST)Liverpool v Man United LIVE: Half an hour inWe are 30 minutes in, and Liverpool have had the brighter chances. Cody Gakpo fired inches wide with a close-range finish, while Gravenberch has also had a pop from distance. The Premier League table-toppers definitely look closer to scoring.30' LIV 0-0 MUN
- 22:24 (IST)Liverpool v Man United LIVE: Yellow for DalotEarly yellow card brandished to Diogo Dalot now. Tries to hold Salah from making a run, and punished. The Portuguese fullback was sent off in this fixture last season, and will have a tough time for the rest of the 90.23' LIV 0-0 MUN
- 22:15 (IST)Liverpool v Man United LIVE: Gakpo so close!Superb passing play between the Liverpool players, finding Cody Gakpo through on goal. He takes it with his left foot, it goes past Onana but ultimately, inches wide of the goal. Liverpool probing, Liverpool taking aim now.14' LIV 0-0 MUN
- 21:23 (IST)Liverpool v Man United LIVE: Is relegation a reality?Manchester United are on 22 points after 19 games. It has become a cycle that seems to happen every year, and seemingly cannot get worse, yet it has. But relegation should, despite all the fear, be a step too far for the great Manchester United.But it won't be a formality, and that itself is scary enough.
- 21:12 (IST)Liverpool v Man United LIVE: Liverpool's XIFrom the red corner today!
The Reds to take on Manchester United #LIVMUN— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 5, 2025
- 21:09 (IST)Liverpool v Man United LIVE: Liverpool under ice!Speaking of the snow, here's a view of how beautiful snow-covered Anfield will look tonight:
At home for the first time in 2025 pic.twitter.com/OsutF7hujX— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 5, 2025
- 21:04 (IST)Liverpool v Man United LIVE: Contrasting fortunesLiverpool are top of the Premier League by 5 points, with two games in hand. United are languishing in 14th, less than half the points of their arch-rivals.This game could be a huge morale booster for United under Ruben Amorim.