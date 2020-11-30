Diego Maradona's death on Wednesday shocked and broke the hearts of football fans across the world, and former India captain Sourav Ganguly was one of them. Ganguly, who said that the Argentine World Cup winner made him watch football, took to Instagram on Monday to share a video of Maradona. "An absolute genius ..I have not seen anyone play better football then him," Ganguly wrote along with the video. The video is a compilation of Maradona putting his skills on display and bamboozling opposition defenders and goalkeepers.

He also tweeted a video of Maradona's goals from Argentina's match against England in the 1986 World Cup. The first goal he scored in the match was the infamous "Hand of God" while his second was voted the goal of the century.

An absolute genius ... pic.twitter.com/tXocvFg6ss — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) November 30, 2020

Diego Maradona died after suffering a fatal heart attack on November 25.

"My hero no more ..my mad genius ..greatest of all time ...u made me watch football..love football...incredible incredible ..no other words ..my heart sunk to hear this," Sourav Ganguly wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, responding to the shocking news, along with a picture of the two of them.

Argentina announced three days of mourning after Maradona's death.

Promoted

On Sunday, his old club Boca Juniors paid tribute to him after scoring a goal, which left his daughter in tears.

Colombian midfielder Edwin Cardona opened the scoring after 12 minutes, and the Boca players celebrated by laying a Maradona jersey in front of his private suite, where his daughter Dalma was present. The celebration brought her to tears, as Boca went on to win the match, and Cardona scored again in the 20th minute.